Local Sports Update: York’s late-game heroics lift Lady Dragons over Fulton (again)

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, TUESDAY 1/31/23
GIRLS
Clinton 34 Fulton 33…For the second time in four weeks, Allie York broke the hearts of the Fulton Lady Falcons with a clutch three-pointer. The Lady Dragons had trailed the entire game before York hit a three-pointer with :08 to play that proved to be the difference. York hit a three-pointer late in their first meeting that proved critical to that win as well. Lanee Carmichael scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half in a physical, hard-fought game that saw both squads play outstanding team defense. CHS improved to 13-10 with the win while Fulton fell to 10-16.
Anderson County 44 Gibbs 41
Oak Ridge 61 Karns 53
Oliver Springs 48 Maryville Christian 46
Powell 49 Campbell County 44
Central 58 West 26
Midway 50 Sunbright 41
Wartburg 39 Rockwood 31
Scott 56 Coalfield 55
Union County 74 Austin-East 52
Loudon 50 Kingston 48
BOYS
Fulton 66 Clinton 46…The homestanding Falcons pulled away from the Dragons in the second half to improve to 20-5 on the season. CHS played well, but the talented and experienced Falcons proved to be too much. Jeremiah Lee led Clinton with 18 points and Teegan Bolinger added 13 for CHS, which fell to 7-17.
Gibbs 61 Anderson County 59
Oak Ridge 54 Karns 49
Maryville Christian 67 Oliver Springs 55
Powell 78 Campbell County 73 (2OT)
West 71 Central 58
Sunbright 47 Midway 44
Rockwood 57 Wartburg 35
Scott 84 Coalfield 51
Austin-East 87 Union County 77
Kingston 69 Loudon 56
SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, 2/2/23
Oak Ridge at Campbell County
Oliver Springs at Kingston
Carter at Halls
FRIDAY, 2/3/23
Anderson County at Lenoir City
Rockwood at Oliver Springs
Kingston at Carter
Sunbright at Coalfield
Halls at Gibbs
Wartburg at Oneida
Central at Powell
Karns at West
Midway at Greenback
Oakdale at Harriman
Campbell County at Scott
Jellico at Cosby