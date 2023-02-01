Local Sports Update: York’s late-game heroics lift Lady Dragons over Fulton (again)

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, TUESDAY 1/31/23

GIRLS

Clinton 34 Fulton 33…For the second time in four weeks, Allie York broke the hearts of the Fulton Lady Falcons with a clutch three-pointer. The Lady Dragons had trailed the entire game before York hit a three-pointer with :08 to play that proved to be the difference. York hit a three-pointer late in their first meeting that proved critical to that win as well. Lanee Carmichael scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half in a physical, hard-fought game that saw both squads play outstanding team defense. CHS improved to 13-10 with the win while Fulton fell to 10-16.

Anderson County 44 Gibbs 41

Oak Ridge 61 Karns 53

Oliver Springs 48 Maryville Christian 46

Powell 49 Campbell County 44

Central 58 West 26

Midway 50 Sunbright 41

Wartburg 39 Rockwood 31

Scott 56 Coalfield 55

Union County 74 Austin-East 52

Loudon 50 Kingston 48

BOYS

Fulton 66 Clinton 46…The homestanding Falcons pulled away from the Dragons in the second half to improve to 20-5 on the season. CHS played well, but the talented and experienced Falcons proved to be too much. Jeremiah Lee led Clinton with 18 points and Teegan Bolinger added 13 for CHS, which fell to 7-17.

Gibbs 61 Anderson County 59

Oak Ridge 54 Karns 49

Maryville Christian 67 Oliver Springs 55

Powell 78 Campbell County 73 (2OT)

West 71 Central 58

Sunbright 47 Midway 44

Rockwood 57 Wartburg 35

Scott 84 Coalfield 51

Austin-East 87 Union County 77

Kingston 69 Loudon 56

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, 2/2/23

Oak Ridge at Campbell County

Oliver Springs at Kingston

Carter at Halls

FRIDAY, 2/3/23

Anderson County at Lenoir City

Rockwood at Oliver Springs

Kingston at Carter

Sunbright at Coalfield

Halls at Gibbs

Wartburg at Oneida

Central at Powell

Karns at West

Midway at Greenback

Oakdale at Harriman

Campbell County at Scott

Jellico at Cosby