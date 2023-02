Local Sports Update: Region tourneys tip off, NASCAR heads to California

REGION QUARTERFINALS, ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7 PM LOCAL TIME

FRIDAY (2/24/23)—GIRLS

Region 2-AAA: Gibbs at Clinton (WYSH)…Carter at Halls…Anderson County vs. Northview Academy…Scott at Seymour

Region 2-AAAA: Maryville at Oak Ridge…Farragut at Karns…Powell at Bearden…Campbell County at Heritage

Region 2-AA: Kingston at Tyner…Tellico Plains at Polk County…Marion County at Meigs County…Brainerd at McMinn Central

Region 2-A: Wartburg at Midway…Sunbright at Harriman…Greenback at Oneida…Oakdale at Coalfield

Region 1-A: Jellico at North Greene…Hancock County at Hampton…Cloudland at Cosby…Unaka at Washburn

Region 1-AA: Union County at Chuckey-Doak…Pigeon Forge at South Greene…West Greene at Alcoa…Happy Valley at Gatlinburg-Pittman

SATURDAY (2/25/23)—BOYS

Region 2-AAA: Northview Academy at Clinton (WYSH)…Seymour at Anderson County…Scott at Carter…Halls at Gibbs

Region 2-AAAA: Oak Ridge at Hardin Valley…Farragut at Karns…West at William Blount…Bearden at Central

Region 2-AA: CSAS at Kingston…Polk County at Sweetwater…Meigs County at Tyner…Loudon at Brainerd

Region 2-A: Greenback at Oliver Springs…Rockwood at Oneida…Coalfield at Harriman…Wartburg at Oakdale

Region 1-AA: Union County at Chuckey-Doak…Pigeon Forge at South Greene…West Greene at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Johnson County at Alcoa

Region 1-A: North Greene at Jellico…Unaka at Cosby…Washburn at University High…Hancock County at Hampton

SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 2/23/23

NBA

Philadelphia 110 Memphis 105

(Saturday) Denver at Memphis

NCAA WOMEN

#1 South Carolina 73 Tennessee 60

NCAA MEN

(Saturday, 6 pm) South Carolina at #11 Tennessee

NHL

Nashville 6 St. Louis 2

(Sunday) Nashville at Arizona

SPHL

(Friday) Knoxville at Roanoke

(Saturday) Knoxville at Roanoke

NASCAR

Saturday, 4:30…NASCAR Xfinity Series “Production Alliance 300” from the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. (WYSH will break away from race coverage at 7 pm in order to bring you live coverage of Northview Academy at Clinton in the quarterfinal round of the Region 2-AAA Tournament on the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press.)

Sunday, 2:30 (also on 96.7 Merle)…NASCAR Cup Series “Pala Casino 400” from the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA.