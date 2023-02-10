Local Sports Update: OR sweeps CHS on emotional night at the ‘Donnie Dome’

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 2/9/23

GIRLS

Oak Ridge 65 Clinton 40…Playing in front of a packed Don W. Lockard Gymnasium on Craig Dixon Night at Clinton High School, the Lady Dragons came up short in their bid to knock off perennial power Oak Ridge. Playing as they have all season long in Dixon’s memory, on this night it meant just a little bit more with several members of Craig’s family in attendance. On the court, Clinton hung tough with a team that has had its number for over 30 years, but in the end a dominant effort on the glass powered the Lady Wildcats past their hosts. Demetria Strickland led all scorers with 22 points for Oak Ridge, while Lanee Carmichael led Clinton with 16 points. Oak Ridge has no won 74 straight games in the series dating back to December of 1990.

Central 57 Anderson County 40

Campbell County 67 Sunbright 26

Powell 56 South-Doyle 16

Scott 46 Cumberland Gap 42

BOYS

Oak Ridge 74 Clinton 61…The shorthanded Dragons gave Oak Ridge all they wanted, but the Wildcats pulled away after a nip-and-tuck first half to improve to 22-3. Clinton played without ailing starter Teegan Bolinger but stayed close to the immensely talented Wildcats through two and half quarters. Rayquan Watson and Brennan Scott scored 16 points apiece to pace the ‘Cats, while freshman Bryson Maddox led Clinton with 19 points, which included five three-pointers and one sweet two-handed dunk on a fast break.

Central 73 Anderson County 53

Campbell County 72 Sunbright 31

South-Doyle 70 Powell 55

FRIDAY 2/10/23

Anderson County at Seymour

Oliver Springs at Oneida

Greenback at Harriman

Midway at Rockwood

Coalfield at Oakdale

Powell at William Blount

Central at Halls

Scott at Kingston

Washburn at Jellico

Karns at Sevier County

Sunbright at Wartburg

SATURDAY 2/11/23

Maryville Christian at Clinton (WYSH, 6:00)

Oak Ridge at Fulton