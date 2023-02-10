Local Sports Update: OR sweeps CHS on emotional night at the ‘Donnie Dome’

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 2/9/23
GIRLS
Oak Ridge 65 Clinton 40…Playing in front of a packed Don W. Lockard Gymnasium on Craig Dixon Night at Clinton High School, the Lady Dragons came up short in their bid to knock off perennial power Oak Ridge. Playing as they have all season long in Dixon’s memory, on this night it meant just a little bit more with several members of Craig’s family in attendance. On the court, Clinton hung tough with a team that has had its number for over 30 years, but in the end a dominant effort on the glass powered the Lady Wildcats past their hosts. Demetria Strickland led all scorers with 22 points for Oak Ridge, while Lanee Carmichael led Clinton with 16 points. Oak Ridge has no won 74 straight games in the series dating back to December of 1990.
Central 57 Anderson County 40
Campbell County 67 Sunbright 26
Powell 56 South-Doyle 16
Scott 46 Cumberland Gap 42
BOYS
Oak Ridge 74 Clinton 61…The shorthanded Dragons gave Oak Ridge all they wanted, but the Wildcats pulled away after a nip-and-tuck first half to improve to 22-3. Clinton played without ailing starter Teegan Bolinger but stayed close to the immensely talented Wildcats through two and half quarters. Rayquan Watson and Brennan Scott scored 16 points apiece to pace the ‘Cats, while freshman Bryson Maddox led Clinton with 19 points, which included five three-pointers and one sweet two-handed dunk on a fast break.
Central 73 Anderson County 53
Campbell County 72 Sunbright 31
South-Doyle 70 Powell 55
FRIDAY 2/10/23
Anderson County at Seymour
Oliver Springs at Oneida
Greenback at Harriman
Midway at Rockwood
Coalfield at Oakdale
Powell at William Blount
Central at Halls
Scott at Kingston
Washburn at Jellico
Karns at Sevier County
Sunbright at Wartburg
SATURDAY 2/11/23
Maryville Christian at Clinton (WYSH, 6:00)
Oak Ridge at Fulton