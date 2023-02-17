Local Sports Update: Lady Dragons, Mavs advance to title games

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 2/16/23

DISTRICT 4-AAA AT CLINTON

GIRLS’ SEMIFINAL

Clinton 54 Anderson County 36…The second-seeded Lady Dragons, playing on their home floor, jumped out to a big early lead thanks to a hot start from freshman Josie Moody and advanced to the District Championship Game Tuesday night at 6 (on WYSH). Moody scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter, including a trio of three-pointers, and Lanee Carmichael matched her with 17 points of her own. The CHS defense was stifling, but both Lydia Meldrum and Shelby Kelly scored 11 points for AC, which will play in Monday night’s 6 pm Consolation Game.

BOYS’ SEMIFINAL

Anderson County boys 48 Scott 39…The third-seeded Mavericks will play for the District title Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.

D3AAAA AT POWELL GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS

Karns 54 Powell 41

Oak Ridge 62 Campbell County 40

D3AA GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS

McMinn Central 76 Tellico Plains 39

Meigs County 49 Kingston 44

D3A GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS

Coalfield 70 Wartburg 50

Oneida 64 Sunbright 31

D4A GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS

Harriman 38 Oakdale 22

Midway 44 Greenback 35

D3AAA GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS

Seymour 70 Carter 19

Northview Academy 65 Gibbs 34

SCHEDULE FRIDAY 2/17/23

D4AAA AT CLINTON

GIRLS Semi: #1 Halls vs. #4 Scott

BOYS Semi: #1 Halls vs. #4 Clinton (due to NASCAR race coverage, WYSH will not carry this game but will be back for all of the Dragons’ and Lady Dragons’ remaining postseason games).

D3AAAA AT POWELL BOYS’ SEMIFINALS

6:00 West vs. Karns

7:30 Campbell County vs. Oak Ridge

D3AA BOYS SEMIS

Meigs County vs. Sweetwater

Loudon vs. Kingston

D3A BOYS SEMIS

Wartburg vs. Oneida

Coalfield vs. Oliver Springs

D4A BOYS SEMIS

Rockwood vs. Oakdale

Greenback vs. Harriman

D3AAA BOYS SEMIS

Rockwood vs. Oakdale

Greenback vs. Harriman