Local Sports Update: Lady Dragons, Mavs advance to title games

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 2/16/23
DISTRICT 4-AAA AT CLINTON
GIRLS’ SEMIFINAL
Clinton 54 Anderson County 36…The second-seeded Lady Dragons, playing on their home floor, jumped out to a big early lead thanks to a hot start from freshman Josie Moody and advanced to the District Championship Game Tuesday night at 6 (on WYSH). Moody scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter, including a trio of three-pointers, and Lanee Carmichael matched her with 17 points of her own. The CHS defense was stifling, but both Lydia Meldrum and Shelby Kelly scored 11 points for AC, which will play in Monday night’s 6 pm Consolation Game.
BOYS’ SEMIFINAL
Anderson County boys 48 Scott 39…The third-seeded Mavericks will play for the District title Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.
D3AAAA AT POWELL GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS
Karns 54 Powell 41
Oak Ridge 62 Campbell County 40
D3AA GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS
McMinn Central 76 Tellico Plains 39
Meigs County 49 Kingston 44
D3A GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS
Coalfield 70 Wartburg 50
Oneida 64 Sunbright 31
D4A GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS
Harriman 38 Oakdale 22
Midway 44 Greenback 35
D3AAA GIRLS’ SEMIFINALS
Seymour 70 Carter 19
Northview Academy 65 Gibbs 34
SCHEDULE FRIDAY 2/17/23
D4AAA AT CLINTON
GIRLS Semi: #1 Halls vs. #4 Scott
BOYS Semi: #1 Halls vs. #4 Clinton (due to NASCAR race coverage, WYSH will not carry this game but will be back for all of the Dragons’ and Lady Dragons’ remaining postseason games).
D3AAAA AT POWELL BOYS’ SEMIFINALS
6:00 West vs. Karns
7:30 Campbell County vs. Oak Ridge
D3AA BOYS SEMIS
Meigs County vs. Sweetwater
Loudon vs. Kingston
D3A BOYS SEMIS
Wartburg vs. Oneida
Coalfield vs. Oliver Springs
D4A BOYS SEMIS
Rockwood vs. Oakdale
Greenback vs. Harriman
D3AAA BOYS SEMIS
