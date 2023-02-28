Local Sports Update: Lady Dragons fall, season ends

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 2/27/23
GIRLS’ REGION SEMIFINALS
REGION 2-AAA at Seymour
Seymour 65 Clinton 34…Playing on their home floor Monday, the Seymour Lady Eagles eliminated the Clinton Lady Dragons with a 65-34 win. Seymour led 17-10 after one quarter but blew the game open in the second, outscoring Clinton 13-2 to take a 30-12 halftime lead that was never threatened. Freshmen Lanee Carmichael and Josie Moody led Clinton with 8 points apiece and Clinton finished the season with a 16-14 record.
Halls 57 Northview Academy 35…Halls vs. Seymour, Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship
REGION 2-AAAA
Bearden 50 Farragut 44
Heritage 63 Maryville 51…Bearden vs. Heritage Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship
REGION 2-AA
McMinn Central 82 Kingston 50
Meigs County 53 Polk County 48…Meigs County vs. McMinn Central Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship
REGION 2-A
Harriman 53 Coalfield 51
Oneida 53 Midway 31…Harriman vs. Oneida Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship
REGION 1-AA
Alcoa 64 South Greene 57
Gatlinburg-Pittman 79 Chuckey-Doak 49…Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship
BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY 2/28/23
Region 2-AAA at Carter: 6:00, Anderson County vs. Halls…7:45, Clinton at Carter (WYSH)
Region 2-AAAA: Oak Ridge vs. Karns…Bearden vs. William Blount
Region 2-A: Coalfield vs. Oneida…Greenback vs. Oakdale