Local Sports Update: Lady Dragons fall, season ends

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 2/27/23

GIRLS’ REGION SEMIFINALS

REGION 2-AAA at Seymour

Seymour 65 Clinton 34…Playing on their home floor Monday, the Seymour Lady Eagles eliminated the Clinton Lady Dragons with a 65-34 win. Seymour led 17-10 after one quarter but blew the game open in the second, outscoring Clinton 13-2 to take a 30-12 halftime lead that was never threatened. Freshmen Lanee Carmichael and Josie Moody led Clinton with 8 points apiece and Clinton finished the season with a 16-14 record.

Halls 57 Northview Academy 35…Halls vs. Seymour, Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

REGION 2-AAAA

Bearden 50 Farragut 44

Heritage 63 Maryville 51…Bearden vs. Heritage Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

REGION 2-AA

McMinn Central 82 Kingston 50

Meigs County 53 Polk County 48…Meigs County vs. McMinn Central Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

REGION 2-A

Harriman 53 Coalfield 51

Oneida 53 Midway 31…Harriman vs. Oneida Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

REGION 1-AA

Alcoa 64 South Greene 57

Gatlinburg-Pittman 79 Chuckey-Doak 49…Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY 2/28/23

Region 2-AAA at Carter: 6:00, Anderson County vs. Halls…7:45, Clinton at Carter (WYSH)

Region 2-AAAA: Oak Ridge vs. Karns…Bearden vs. William Blount

Region 2-A: Coalfield vs. Oneida…Greenback vs. Oakdale