Local Sports Update: Lady Dragons fall, season ends

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 23 Views

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 2/27/23

GIRLS’ REGION SEMIFINALS

REGION 2-AAA at Seymour

Seymour 65 Clinton 34…Playing on their home floor Monday, the Seymour Lady Eagles eliminated the Clinton Lady Dragons with a 65-34 win. Seymour led 17-10 after one quarter but blew the game open in the second, outscoring Clinton 13-2 to take a 30-12 halftime lead that was never threatened. Freshmen Lanee Carmichael and Josie Moody led Clinton with 8 points apiece and Clinton finished the season with a 16-14 record.

Halls 57 Northview Academy 35…Halls vs. Seymour, Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

REGION 2-AAAA

Bearden 50 Farragut 44

Heritage 63 Maryville 51…Bearden vs. Heritage Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

REGION 2-AA

McMinn Central 82 Kingston 50

Meigs County 53 Polk County 48…Meigs County vs. McMinn Central Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

REGION 2-A

Harriman 53 Coalfield 51

Oneida 53 Midway 31…Harriman vs. Oneida Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

REGION 1-AA

Alcoa 64 South Greene 57

Gatlinburg-Pittman 79 Chuckey-Doak 49…Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman Wednesday at 7 pm for Region Championship

BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY 2/28/23

Region 2-AAA at Carter: 6:00, Anderson County vs. Halls…7:45, Clinton at Carter (WYSH)

Region 2-AAAA: Oak Ridge vs. Karns…Bearden vs. William Blount

Region 2-A: Coalfield vs. Oneida…Greenback vs. Oakdale

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

