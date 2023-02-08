Local Sports Update full of high school hoops

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 2/7/23
GIRLS
Powell 44 Anderson County 31
Campbell County 50 Carter 29
Coalfield 55 Oliver Springs 47
Oneida 66 Sunbright 37
Scott 47 Wartburg 35
Halls 58 Northview Academy 40
Harriman 49 Midway 30
Rockwood 40 Oakdale 36
Union County 61 Hancock County 47
BOYS
Anderson County 72 Powell 71
Campbell County 68 Carter 63
Oliver Springs 62 Coalfield 53
Oneida 64 Sunbright 37
Scott 76 Wartburg 51
Halls 63 Northview Academy 50
Oakdale 46 Rockwood 40
Union County 68 Hancock County 60
SCHEDULE, WEDNESDAY 2/8/23
Midway at Greenback
THURSDAY 2/9/23
Oak Ridge at Clinton (WYSH, Craig Dixon Night)
Central at Anderson County
Sunbright at Campbell County
Cumberland Gap at Scott
FRIDAY 2/10/23
Anderson County at Seymour
Oliver Springs at Oneida
Greenback at Harriman
Midway at Rockwood
Coalfield at Oakdale
Powell at William Blount
Central at Halls
Scott at Kingston
Washburn at Jellico
Karns at Sevier County
Sunbright at Wartburg
SATURDAY 2/11/23
Maryville Christian at Clinton (WYSH, 6:00)
Oak Ridge at Fulton