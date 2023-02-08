Local Sports Update full of high school hoops

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY 2/7/23

GIRLS

Powell 44 Anderson County 31

Campbell County 50 Carter 29

Coalfield 55 Oliver Springs 47

Oneida 66 Sunbright 37

Scott 47 Wartburg 35

Halls 58 Northview Academy 40

Harriman 49 Midway 30

Rockwood 40 Oakdale 36

Union County 61 Hancock County 47

BOYS

Anderson County 72 Powell 71

Campbell County 68 Carter 63

Oliver Springs 62 Coalfield 53

Oneida 64 Sunbright 37

Scott 76 Wartburg 51

Halls 63 Northview Academy 50

Oakdale 46 Rockwood 40

Union County 68 Hancock County 60

SCHEDULE, WEDNESDAY 2/8/23

Midway at Greenback

THURSDAY 2/9/23

Oak Ridge at Clinton (WYSH, Craig Dixon Night)

Central at Anderson County

Sunbright at Campbell County

Cumberland Gap at Scott

FRIDAY 2/10/23

Anderson County at Seymour

Oliver Springs at Oneida

Greenback at Harriman

Midway at Rockwood

Coalfield at Oakdale

Powell at William Blount

Central at Halls

Scott at Kingston

Washburn at Jellico

Karns at Sevier County

Sunbright at Wartburg

SATURDAY 2/11/23

Maryville Christian at Clinton (WYSH, 6:00)

Oak Ridge at Fulton

