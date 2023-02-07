Local Sports Update: Dragons swept at home by Beavers

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, MONDAY 2/6/23
GIRLS
Karns 74 Clinton 59…The visiting Lady Beavers jumped out to a 22-point lead in the first quarter only to see Clinton storm back to close the gap to within three points in the third quarter, before pulling away late. Allie York scored a game-high 25 points to lead Clinton and Lanee Carmichael added 17. Clinton fell to 13-11 while Karns improved to 18-10.
Alcoa 68 Oak Ridge 52
Oneida 72 Jellico 38
Kingston 58 Greenback 28
BOYS
Karns 81 Clinton 54…The Beavers assumed control early and kept the Dragons at bay despite 19 points from Teegan Bolinger and 11 off the bench from Carson Richardson.
Oak Ridge 73 Alcoa 64
Oneida 85 Jellico 63
Kingston 81 Greenback 55
Scott 72 Knox Ambassadors 60
SCHEDULE TUESDAY, 2/7/23
Powell at Anderson County
Coalfield at Oliver Springs
Carter at Campbell County
Rockwood at Oakdale
Hancock County at Union County
Oneida at Sunbright
Scott at Wartburg
Northview Academy at Halls
Harriman at Midway