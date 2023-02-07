Local Sports Update: Dragons swept at home by Beavers

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, MONDAY 2/6/23

GIRLS

Karns 74 Clinton 59…The visiting Lady Beavers jumped out to a 22-point lead in the first quarter only to see Clinton storm back to close the gap to within three points in the third quarter, before pulling away late. Allie York scored a game-high 25 points to lead Clinton and Lanee Carmichael added 17. Clinton fell to 13-11 while Karns improved to 18-10.

Alcoa 68 Oak Ridge 52

Oneida 72 Jellico 38

Kingston 58 Greenback 28

BOYS

Karns 81 Clinton 54…The Beavers assumed control early and kept the Dragons at bay despite 19 points from Teegan Bolinger and 11 off the bench from Carson Richardson.

Oak Ridge 73 Alcoa 64

Oneida 85 Jellico 63

Kingston 81 Greenback 55

Scott 72 Knox Ambassadors 60

SCHEDULE TUESDAY, 2/7/23

Powell at Anderson County

Coalfield at Oliver Springs

Carter at Campbell County

Rockwood at Oakdale

Hancock County at Union County

Oneida at Sunbright

Scott at Wartburg

Northview Academy at Halls

Harriman at Midway