Local Sports Update: Dragons, Lady Dragons wrap up regular season on high notes

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, SATURDAY 2/11/23

GIRLS

Clinton 69 Maryville Christian 45…Clinton jumped out to a 17-0 lead and withstood a Maryville Christian rally to close out their regular season with a decisive win. Lanee Carmichael scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half while Josie Moody tallied 17 of her 20 points before halftime. CHS ends the regular season with a 14-12 record.

Oak Ridge 63 Fulton 27

BOYS

Clinton 50 Maryville Christian 38…The Dragons notched a win in their final game before the District tournament behind 14 points from Jeremiah Lee, 11 from Bryson Maddox and 10 from Lebron Booker. Clinton’s regular season ends with an 8-19 overall record.

Fulton 55 Oak Ridge 42

FRIDAY, 2/10/23

GIRLS

Seymour 45 Anderson County 31

Oneida 64 Oliver Springs 31

Kingston 48 Scott 30

Wartburg 57 Sunbright 40

Harriman 43 Greenback 37

Coalfield 64 Oakdale 45

Midway 45 Rockwood 6

William Blount 47 Powell 43

Sevier County 67 Karns 43

Washburn 66 Jellico 31

BOYS

Anderson County 74 Seymour 55

Oneida 66 Oliver Springs 48

Kingston 66 Scott 62

Wartburg 49 Sunbright 36

Harriman 74 Greenback 68

Coalfield 62 Oakdale 59

Rockwood 69 Midway 45

William Blount 80 Powell 60

Whitley Co. (KY) 73 Campbell County 63

Karns 76 Sevier County 74

Jellico 83 Washburn 44

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE, MONDAY 2/13/23

Maryville Christian at Anderson County

Sweetwater at Kingston

Rockwood at Oakdale

Union County at Claiborne