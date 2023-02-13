Local Sports Update: Dragons, Lady Dragons wrap up regular season on high notes

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, SATURDAY 2/11/23
GIRLS
Clinton 69 Maryville Christian 45…Clinton jumped out to a 17-0 lead and withstood a Maryville Christian rally to close out their regular season with a decisive win. Lanee Carmichael scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half while Josie Moody tallied 17 of her 20 points before halftime. CHS ends the regular season with a 14-12 record.
Oak Ridge 63 Fulton 27
BOYS
Clinton 50 Maryville Christian 38…The Dragons notched a win in their final game before the District tournament behind 14 points from Jeremiah Lee, 11 from Bryson Maddox and 10 from Lebron Booker. Clinton’s regular season ends with an 8-19 overall record.
Fulton 55 Oak Ridge 42
FRIDAY, 2/10/23
GIRLS
Seymour 45 Anderson County 31
Oneida 64 Oliver Springs 31
Kingston 48 Scott 30
Wartburg 57 Sunbright 40
Harriman 43 Greenback 37
Coalfield 64 Oakdale 45
Midway 45 Rockwood 6
William Blount 47 Powell 43
Sevier County 67 Karns 43
Washburn 66 Jellico 31
BOYS
Anderson County 74 Seymour 55
Oneida 66 Oliver Springs 48
Kingston 66 Scott 62
Wartburg 49 Sunbright 36
Harriman 74 Greenback 68
Coalfield 62 Oakdale 59
Rockwood 69 Midway 45
William Blount 80 Powell 60
Whitley Co. (KY) 73 Campbell County 63
Karns 76 Sevier County 74
Jellico 83 Washburn 44
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE, MONDAY 2/13/23
Maryville Christian at Anderson County
Sweetwater at Kingston
Rockwood at Oakdale
Union County at Claiborne