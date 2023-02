Local Sports Update: District tourneys done, Region next

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, TUESDAY 2/21/23

District 4-AAA Championship Night at Clinton

(Girls) Halls 46 Clinton 42

(Boys) Anderson County 50 Clinton 43

The remaining scores are all for boys’ District tournament action.

District 3-AAA

(Consolation) Northview Academy 82 Seymour 55

(Championship) Carter 67 Gibbs 48

District 3-AAAA

(Consolation) Oak Ridge 73 West 36

(Championship) Karns 82 Central 52

District 3-AA

(Consolation) Meigs County 71 Loudon 65

(Championship) Sweetwater 66 Kingston 55

District 3-A

(Consolation) Coalfield 79 Wartburg 60

(Championship) Oneida 71 Oliver Springs 41

District 4-A

(Consolation) Greenback 60 Rockwood 51 (OT)

(Championship) Oakdale 65 Harriman 54

District 2-A

(Consolation) Hancock County 58 Washburn 43

(Championship) Jellico 56 Cosby 53

District 2-AA

(Consolation) Union County 85 Pigeon Forge 66

(Championship) Alcoa 70 Gatlinburg-Pittman 51

REGION QUARTERFINALS, ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7 PM LOCAL TIME

FRIDAY (2/24/23)—GIRLS

Region 2-AAA: Gibbs at Clinton (WYSH)…Carter at Halls…Anderson County vs. Northview Academy…Scott at Seymour

Region 2-AAAA: Maryville at Oak Ridge…Farragut at Karns…Powell at Bearden…Campbell County at Heritage

Region 2-AA: Kingston at Tyner…Tellico Plains at Polk County…Marion County at Meigs County…Brainerd at McMinn Central

Region 2-A: Wartburg at Midway…Sunbright at Harriman…Greenback at Oneida…Oakdale at Coalfield

Region 1-A: Jellico at North Greene…Hancock County at Hampton…Cloudland at Cosby…Unaka at Washburn

Region 1-AA: Union County at Chuckey-Doak…Pigeon Forge at South Greene…West Greene at Alcoa…Happy Valley at Gatlinburg-Pittman

SATURDAY (2/25/23)—BOYS

Region 2-AAA: Northview Academy at Clinton (WYSH)…Seymour at Anderson County…Scott at Carter…Halls at Gibbs

Region 2-AAAA: Oak Ridge at Hardin Valley…Farragut at Karns…West at William Blount…Bearden at Central

Region 2-AA: CSAS at Kingston…Polk County at Sweetwater…Meigs County at Tyner…Loudon at Brainerd

Region 2-A: Greenback at Oliver Springs…Rockwood at Oneida…Coalfield at Harriman…Wartburg at Oakdale