Local Sports Update: District tournament round-up

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 2/17/23

DISTRICT 4AAA SEMIS AT CLINTON

(Boys) Clinton 44 Halls 41…The 4th-seeded Dragons sprang the upset on their home floor behind 17 points from Lebron Booker. CHS will face Anderson County Tuesday night at Clinton for the District title. (WYSH’s Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press)

(Girls) Halls 59 Scott 26…Halls vs. Clinton, 6:00 Tuesday night for the District title. WYSH’s Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press will carry both District championship games beginning at 5:55 pm, so please note that Trading Time Primetime will not air Tuesday but will return Wednesday night at 6 pm.

DISTRICT 3AAAA SEMIFINALS AT POWELL

Karns 88 West 83 (OT)

Central 66 Oak Ridge 62 (OT)

DISTRICT 3AA BOYS SEMIS

Kingston 68 Loudon 62

Sweetwater 64 Meigs County 61

DISTRICT 3A BOYS SEMIS

Oliver Springs 58 Coalfield 37

Oneida 84 Wartburg 50

DISTRICT 4A BOYS SEMIS

Oakdale 66 Rockwood 65 (OT)

Harriman 62 Greenback 55

DISTRICT 2A BOYS SEMIS

Jellico 67 Hancock County 54

Cosby 67 Washburn 41

DISTRICT 2A GIRLS SEMIS

Cosby 75 Jellico 32

Washburn 60 Hancock County 26

DISTRICT 2AA BOYS SEMIS

Alcoa 71 Union County 63

Gatlinburg-Pittman 79 Pigeon Forge 39

SCHEDULE, MONDAY 2/20/23

DISTRICT 4AAA CONSOLATION NIGHT AT CLINTON

6:00 (Girls) Anderson County vs. Scott

7:30 (Boys) Halls vs. Scott

DISTRICT 3AAAA GIRLS AT POWELL

6:00 (Consolation) Powell vs. Campbell County

7:30 (Championship) Karns vs. Oak Ridge

DISTRICT 3AA GIRLS

(Consolation) Tellico Plains vs. Kingston

(Championship) Meigs County vs. McMinn Central

DISTRICT 3A GIRLS

(Consolation) Wartburg vs. Sunbright

(Championship) Coalfield vs. Oneida

DISTRICT 4A GIRLS

(Consolation) Greenback vs. Oakdale

(Championship) Harriman vs. Midway

DISTRICT 2A GIRLS

(Consolation) Jellico vs. Hancock County

(Championship) Washburn vs. Cosby

DISTRICT 2AA GIRLS

(Consolation) Union County vs. Pigeon Forge

(Championship) Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Alcoa