Local Sports Update: District tournament round-up

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, FRIDAY 2/17/23
DISTRICT 4AAA SEMIS AT CLINTON
(Boys) Clinton 44 Halls 41…The 4th-seeded Dragons sprang the upset on their home floor behind 17 points from Lebron Booker. CHS will face Anderson County Tuesday night at Clinton for the District title. (WYSH’s Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press)
(Girls) Halls 59 Scott 26…Halls vs. Clinton, 6:00 Tuesday night for the District title. WYSH’s Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press will carry both District championship games beginning at 5:55 pm, so please note that Trading Time Primetime will not air Tuesday but will return Wednesday night at 6 pm.
DISTRICT 3AAAA SEMIFINALS AT POWELL
Karns 88 West 83 (OT)
Central 66 Oak Ridge 62 (OT)
DISTRICT 3AA BOYS SEMIS
Kingston 68 Loudon 62
Sweetwater 64 Meigs County 61
DISTRICT 3A BOYS SEMIS
Oliver Springs 58 Coalfield 37
Oneida 84 Wartburg 50
DISTRICT 4A BOYS SEMIS
Oakdale 66 Rockwood 65 (OT)
Harriman 62 Greenback 55
DISTRICT 2A BOYS SEMIS
Jellico 67 Hancock County 54
Cosby 67 Washburn 41
DISTRICT 2A GIRLS SEMIS
Cosby 75 Jellico 32
Washburn 60 Hancock County 26
DISTRICT 2AA BOYS SEMIS
Alcoa 71 Union County 63
Gatlinburg-Pittman 79 Pigeon Forge 39
SCHEDULE, MONDAY 2/20/23
DISTRICT 4AAA CONSOLATION NIGHT AT CLINTON
6:00 (Girls) Anderson County vs. Scott
7:30 (Boys) Halls vs. Scott
DISTRICT 3AAAA GIRLS AT POWELL
6:00 (Consolation) Powell vs. Campbell County
7:30 (Championship) Karns vs. Oak Ridge
DISTRICT 3AA GIRLS
(Consolation) Tellico Plains vs. Kingston
(Championship) Meigs County vs. McMinn Central
DISTRICT 3A GIRLS
(Consolation) Wartburg vs. Sunbright
(Championship) Coalfield vs. Oneida
DISTRICT 4A GIRLS
(Consolation) Greenback vs. Oakdale
(Championship) Harriman vs. Midway
DISTRICT 2A GIRLS
(Consolation) Jellico vs. Hancock County
(Championship) Washburn vs. Cosby
DISTRICT 2AA GIRLS
(Consolation) Union County vs. Pigeon Forge
(Championship) Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Alcoa