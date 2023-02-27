Local Sports Update: Boys’ Region quarterfinal scores, semifinal schedules

Jim Harris

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

BOYS’ REGION QUARTERFINALS SATURDAY 2/25/23

Region 2-AAA

Clinton 59 Northview Academy 53…Clinton rallied at home and extended its season on Saturday as Jeremiah Lee scored 32 points, including several key free throws late, and Carson Richardson came off the bench to hit a couple of huge three-pointers. Clinton is now 10-20 on the season.

Carter 75 Scott 39

Anderson County 75 Seymour 67 (OT)

Halls 56 Gibbs 52

Region 2-AAAA

Oak Ridge 71 Hardin Valley 51

Karns 73 Farragut 48

Bearden 75 Central 49

William Blount 80 West 62

Region 2-AA

CSAS 70 Kingston 61

Region 2-A

Coalfield 69 Harriman 54

Oakdale 68 Wartburg 52

Greenback 63 Oliver Springs 48

Oneida 68 Rockwood 46

Region 1-A

North Greene 83 Jellico 76

Region 2-AA

Chuckey-Doak 85 Union County 56

SEMIFINALS TUESDAY 2/28/23

Region 2-AAA at Carter: 6:00, Anderson County vs. Halls…7:45, Clinton at Carter (WYSH)

Region 2-AAAA: Oak Ridge vs. Karns…Bearden vs. William Blount

Region 2-A: Coalfield vs. Oneida…Greenback vs. Oakdale

