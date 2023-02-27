Local Sports Update: Boys’ Region quarterfinal scores, semifinal schedules

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
BOYS’ REGION QUARTERFINALS SATURDAY 2/25/23
Region 2-AAA
Clinton 59 Northview Academy 53…Clinton rallied at home and extended its season on Saturday as Jeremiah Lee scored 32 points, including several key free throws late, and Carson Richardson came off the bench to hit a couple of huge three-pointers. Clinton is now 10-20 on the season.
Carter 75 Scott 39
Anderson County 75 Seymour 67 (OT)
Halls 56 Gibbs 52
Region 2-AAAA
Oak Ridge 71 Hardin Valley 51
Karns 73 Farragut 48
Bearden 75 Central 49
William Blount 80 West 62
Region 2-AA
CSAS 70 Kingston 61
Region 2-A
Coalfield 69 Harriman 54
Oakdale 68 Wartburg 52
Greenback 63 Oliver Springs 48
Oneida 68 Rockwood 46
Region 1-A
North Greene 83 Jellico 76
Region 2-AA
Chuckey-Doak 85 Union County 56
SEMIFINALS TUESDAY 2/28/23
Region 2-AAA at Carter: 6:00, Anderson County vs. Halls…7:45, Clinton at Carter (WYSH)
Region 2-AAAA: Oak Ridge vs. Karns…Bearden vs. William Blount
Region 2-A: Coalfield vs. Oneida…Greenback vs. Oakdale