Local Sports Update

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 11 Views

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, FRIDAY 2/3/23

GIRLS

Lenoir City 45 Anderson County 36

Campbell County 36 Scott 28

Rockwood 39 Oliver Springs 37

Carter 50 Kingston 42

Coalfield 73 Sunbright 57

Halls 58 Gibbs 30

Oneida 86 Wartburg 50

Powell 50 Central 43

Karns 50 West 23

Harriman 54 Oakdale 22

Cosby 62 Jellico 43

Cumberland Gap 66 Union County 31

BOYS
Lenoir City 54 Anderson County 51

Campbell County 78 Scott 45

Oliver Springs 56 Rockwood 44

Carter 61 Kingston 50

Coalfield 42 Sunbright 38

Halls 80 Gibbs 50

Oneida 85 Wartburg 53

Central 67 Powell 62

Karns 97 West 89

Harriman 77 Oakdale 66

Jellico 93 Cosby 89 (2OT)

Union County 66 Cumberland Gap 37

SCHEDULE

MONDAY, 2/6/23

Karns at Clinton (WYSH)

Alcoa at Oak Ridge

Kingston at Greenback

Oneida at Jellico

TUESDAY, 2/7/23

Powell at Anderson County

Coalfield at Oliver Springs

Carter at Campbell County

Rockwood at Oakdale

Hancock County at Union County

Oneida at Sunbright

Scott at Wartburg

Northview Academy at Halls

Harriman at Midway

NASCAR

Martin Truex, Jr. won the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Several area football standouts finalize plans for this fall

Wednesday was National Signing Day and several area high school football players made their destinations …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.