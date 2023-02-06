LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD, FRIDAY 2/3/23
GIRLS
Lenoir City 45 Anderson County 36
Campbell County 36 Scott 28
Rockwood 39 Oliver Springs 37
Carter 50 Kingston 42
Coalfield 73 Sunbright 57
Halls 58 Gibbs 30
Oneida 86 Wartburg 50
Powell 50 Central 43
Karns 50 West 23
Harriman 54 Oakdale 22
Cosby 62 Jellico 43
Cumberland Gap 66 Union County 31
BOYS
Lenoir City 54 Anderson County 51
Campbell County 78 Scott 45
Oliver Springs 56 Rockwood 44
Carter 61 Kingston 50
Coalfield 42 Sunbright 38
Halls 80 Gibbs 50
Oneida 85 Wartburg 53
Central 67 Powell 62
Karns 97 West 89
Harriman 77 Oakdale 66
Jellico 93 Cosby 89 (2OT)
Union County 66 Cumberland Gap 37
SCHEDULE
MONDAY, 2/6/23
Karns at Clinton (WYSH)
Alcoa at Oak Ridge
Kingston at Greenback
Oneida at Jellico
TUESDAY, 2/7/23
Powell at Anderson County
Coalfield at Oliver Springs
Carter at Campbell County
Rockwood at Oakdale
Hancock County at Union County
Oneida at Sunbright
Scott at Wartburg
Northview Academy at Halls
Harriman at Midway
NASCAR
Martin Truex, Jr. won the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday.