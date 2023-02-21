Lloyd Z. Shope, Jr., age 81, of Kingston

Lloyd Z. Shope, Jr., age 81, of Kingston passed away Friday, February 18, 2023 at his home with his family at his side.  He was born Habersham County, Georgia to Lloyd Shope, Sr. and Lucille Lee Shope on August 22, 1941.  He married Ann Wright Shope on July 30, 1971 in Kingston.  Lloyd was a long time active member of New Midway Baptist Church.  He was an avid golfer and enjoyed working on old cars and doing woodworking.  His favorite pastime was watching the Georgia Bulldogs play football. Preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Shope, Sr. and Lucille Lee Shope; his son, Michael Shope; and brother, Curtis Shope.      

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 51 years     Ann Shope

Children                              Anthony Shope & wife, Kim

                                              Allen Shope & wife, Karen

                                              Mindy Shope White

Grandchildren                    Brandon Shope, Joshua Shope, Jordan Shope, Alex Shope, Austin Shope, 

                                              Nathan Shope, and Dakota Shope 

Brother                                Edward Shope

Daughter-in-law                 Patricia Shope

The family of Lloyd would like to extend our sincere thanks to Caris Hospice, Faith Harvest Church and New Midway Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Friday, February 24, 2023 at Faith Harvest Church, 4850 Kingston Highway, Lenoir City, TN., 37771. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Faith Harvest Church with Bro. Joseph Noah officiating.  Interment will follow the service at New Midway Cemetery.  Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon, Josh, Alex, Austin, and Nathan Shope & Eric Wright.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

