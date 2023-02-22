Lady Devils go back-to-back, Mavericks win first District tourney since ’08

Tuesday was Championship Night at the District 4-AAA Basketball Tournament.

In game one, the Halls Lady Red Devils held off the Clinton Lady Dragons, 46-42, to win their second consecutive District tournament title.

Game two saw the Anderson County Mavericks win their first tournament title since 2008 as they pulled away from the Clinton Dragons down the stretch for a 50-43 win.

In both games, defense ruled the day and the action was hotly-contested. In the girls’ title game, neither squad was able to build more than a seven-point lead and the outcome remained in question until the final minute. Halls (22-7) was led by Reagan Corvette’s 13 points and she was joined in double figures by Ella Tharpe with 12 and Keira Everett with 10. Clinton’s sound defense held District regular-season MVP Sophie Tharpe to just 4 points. Lanee Carmichael led the Lady Dragons with 18 points as CHS fell to 15-13 on the season.

As championship game contestants, both Halls and Clinton will open the Region tournament at home on Friday. All Region games tip off at 7 pm local time. The Lady Dragons will welcome in District 3’s third-place finisher, Gibbs, on Friday night, with live coverage right here on the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press. Halls will be home to face Carter.

In the boys’ game, Clinton came out looking to control the tempo, which they wanted slow, and led 4-2 after the first quarter. Both the Dragons and Mavericks played stout defense all night long, but in the end, Anderson County proved to be just a bit more consistent on the offensive end, allowing them to pull away with free throws down the stretch. Anderson County (16-14) was led in the scoring column by Tate Russell with 11 points and Cole Russell with 10. Clinton got 17 poinst from Jeremiah Lee and Bryson Maddox added 10 for CHS (9-20).

Again, as championship game participants, Clinton and AC will host Region quarterfinal games on Saturday. The Dragons will host Northview Academy Saturday with coverage on WYSH beginning at 7 pm. Anderson County will be home for District 3’s 4th-place team, Seymour.

Halls’ Megan Biliter was named the Girls’ Tournament MVP, while Anderson County’s Hayden Craig took home that honor in the boys’ tournament.

ALL-DISTRICT TOURNAMENT TEAMS

GIRLS

Halls: Reagan Corvette, Keira Everett, Ella Tharpe

Clinton: Lanee Carmichael, Josie Moody, Allie York

Anderson County: Jaelynn Bullock, Lydia Meldrum

Scott: Julie Lawson, Brittany Morrow

BOYS

Anderson County: Brandon Dake, Cole Russell, Tate Russell

Clinton: Teegan Bolinger, Lebron Booker, Jeremiah Lee

Halls: Chandler Gamble, Caleb Shaffer

Scott: Brady Strunk, Gray Todd