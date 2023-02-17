Kingston PD joins with several agencies for car seat safety check-up March 18

(Kingston PD) The Kingston Police Department has announced it will be conducting a child safety seat check-up event on March 18th from 10am till l pm at the Gravel Pit located at 303 W. Race Street.

The Kingston PD will be partnering with the Oak Ridge Police Department, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and several other local agencies for this event.

Funding for officers’ pay will be provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office through an annual program to promote community-based traffic safety enforcement and education.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13 in America. All too often individuals are confused about the child safety seats and the proper use of them.

This event is intended to educate parents or caregivers on proper usage of safety seats and seatbelts to keep children safe as possible. Everyone is welcome to come out and join us for this event. Help us keep our roadways safe for our community.