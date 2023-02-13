June Wallace McWane

June Wallace McWane passed away on February 9, 2023, at the age of 89 at Life Care Center of Blount County. 

June was born on June 18, 1933 in Andersonville, Tennessee to Francis (Glenn) and Myrtle Wallace.  She was a proud graduate of Norris High School.  After graduating from high school, she worked for the United Mine Workers of America.  After marrying her husband, Henry (Luke) McWane, and having a daughter, she worked at Andersonville Elementary school as a teaching assistant.  June is survived by her daughter and son in law Melanie and David Grant of Maryville, Tennessee.  She loved spending time with her two grandsons, Jack and Andrew Grant and beloved sister Joann Porter as well as her extended family- two nieces Carol Henderson and Penny Crabtree, nephew Wally Porter and wife Kay. Great nephews Jon Henderson and wife Becky, Samuel Porter and wife Susan, Aaron Porter and wife Lynnsey. Great nieces Kaylee Keck and husband Tyler, Rachel Crabtree and fiance Logan Harris. Great-great nieces Addison, Emily, Elearie and Ilah Porter and great-great nephews Kasen Keck and Jett Porter.  

June enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.  She loved attending church, playing the piano and singing.  Her love, laughter and smile will be missed.

The family would like to give special thanks to Pam Forgety and the staff at Meadow View Senior Living as well as the staff at Life Care in Blount County for loving and caring for June. 

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee on Monday, February 13th.   The service will follow at 7 p.m.  A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on February 14th at Norris Memorial Gardens.  In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you spread kindness in June’s memory.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

