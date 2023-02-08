Juanita Kesterson, age 99 of Clinton

Mrs. Juanita Kesterson, age 99 of Clinton passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, just 18 days from her 100th Birthday.  She attended Clinton First Wesleyan Church and was a long-time foster parent, with over 200 children coming into her life and home.  Juanita loved classic movies, and enjoyed cooking.  Preceded in death by Husband, Carl Recce Kesterson, Children, Ronnie Paxton, Ricky Paxton, Linda Paxton, and Billy Kesterson, Grandson, Ricci Myers, former Spouse and Father of Ronnie, Ricky, and Linda, Gilmore Paxton. 

Survivors: Son, Bobby Kesterson and Wife, Danielle; Daughter, Karri McKamey and Husband, Gene; Grandchildren, Brandon Stout, Leighton McKamey, Traci Meredith, Yalonda Paxton, Brittany Paxton, and Tiffany Paxton; Great-Grandchildren, Destiny Morgan, Demi Moore, and numerous other Great and Great-great-Grandchildren; Step Children, Rissa Kesterson, Angie Kesterson, Debbie Richardson, and her special little companion, Dixie.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 6:00 P.M. at Clinton First Wesleyan Church (821 Fowler St., Clinton, TN 37716) with Rev. David Speas officiating.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 P.M. Wednesday before services. 

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Juanita Kesterson. 

