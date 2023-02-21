Joyce Ann Jackson Foust, of Andersonville, left her earthly home on February 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband James Foust, Parents Elbert Ernest Jackson and Helen Marie Walker Jackson, Sisters Martha Jackson Pointer and Kathy Jackson McCracken, and Brothers Ray, Johnny, and David Jackson.

We say goodbye to our loving Mother, Sister, Children and Grandchildren, with the realization that she is at rest but still lives within each of us left behind. She is survived by her adoring children, Missy Oakes, Terry, and Jimmy Foust. Daughter-in-laws Doris and Yolanda Foust. Sisters and brother-in-law Judy and John Bales, Barbara and the late Monroe Frier, and Karen and Sammie Wright. Brother and Wife Mark and Chastity Jackson. Grand Daughters, Chelsie Taylor, and Kristina Foust. Grand Sons Jordan, Tyler and Levi Foust, Chandler Kite, Todd and Devin Whitaker, and Roy Branum. Grand Children in-law, Lauren Foust, Cregg Taylor, Carly Kite, Nichol and Alicia Whitaker and Chy Foust. A host of Great-grandchildren who will always remember their beloved Mamaw.

Receiving of friends and family will be at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on February 21, 2023, beginning at 12pm and the memorial service will begin at 2pm. Her body will be laid to rest at 3pm at the graveside service to be held at Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Matt Howard and Reverend Ricky Hayes to officiate.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

