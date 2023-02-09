Joe Marvin Dawson, age 89, of Hawthorne, CA

Joe Marvin Dawson, age 89, a resident of Hawthorne, CA, passed away at his home, surrounded by his wife and daughter on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Joe was born February 6, 1933 in White Bluff, TN.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lonnie Ray Dawson and Paul Davis Dawson.

Joe is survived by his dedicated wife, Eden Dawson; devoted daughter, Sandra Dawson Canaday; son in law, Tom Canaday and 2 granddaughters, Leah and Joelle Canaday.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. A graveside service will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

