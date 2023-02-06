Joanne Reed

On February 3, 2023, Joanne Reed, was healed by the mighty hand of God. She was surrounded by the three men who loved her most as she peacefully went to her heavenly home. Joanne was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 14, 1942, to the late Ralph and Beulah Sebring. She was a member of 2nd Baptist Church of Clinton and worked at University of Tennessee Hospital as a CRNA. Joanne will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.  In addition to her parents, Joanne is preceded in death by, brother Jack Sebring; sisters June McCleary and Ruth Grubbs.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Tom Reed, sons Mike Reed wife Tammy, Justin Reed wife Nikki; grandchildren Haiden Reed, Kyndal Reed, Isaiah Reed, and Eli Reed; special family Donna Armstrong, Jimmy Grubbs, a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 3:00-5:00Pm with the Memorial service to follow with Dr. Mike Thompson and Rev. Leonard Markham officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation on honor of Joanne to the American Cancer Society  https://donate3.cancer.org or St Jude’s  https://www.stjude.org .www.holleygamble.com

