JoAnn Sexton, “Shirley” (Parrott) of Jacksboro, TN passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville at the age of 84. She was born to the late George W. and Olivia (nee Pierce) Parrott on April 7, 1938, the fifth child of seven. Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edgar and by her daughter Kimberly (her husband William) and son, Darrell (his wife Sherri) and grandchildren, Jessica, Curtis, Mitchell, Alex, Anthony, James, Billy Jr, and great-grandchild Jase.



Shirley lived in Kettering, Ohio for more than 45 years raising her family and working as an Obstetrician Technician at the Kettering Medical Center. She was baptized by Reverend Floyd Hutson at the First Baptist Church of Kettering in Ohio. She loved to help people and found many ways to do so by freely giving of whatever she had, if it helped another.



Shirley loved spending time with her family whether it was cookouts or enjoying the outdoors at the “old house” on the family farm. She enjoyed fishing in Tennessee and Michigan with family and friends. Shirley loved to play cards, especially Rook, and you always wanted her to be your partner. She was extremely curious, with high intellect to solve any problem she encountered. Shirley was quick-witted and possessed a “can do” attitude, never letting an obstacle get in the way. She was gifted at easily finding things to make everyone laugh out loud. For those who knew her, they understood when she put her mind to something, she would have a successful outcome.



Shirley is preceded in death by her sister, Jewell Hensley and brothers, Norris and Roy Gene Parrott. She is survived by sisters, Mary Sue (husband Floyd) Hutson of Kettering, OH, Marcy P. Lay (John) of Jacksboro, TN, brother, John Parrott of Rocky Top, TN and sister-in-law, Mildred Parrott of Rocky Top, TN. Shirley is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



“May the winds of heaven blow softly, and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you, and wish that you were here.” ~ Unknown



Shirley will forever be in our hearts.



Family and friends are invited to the Hatmaker Funeral Home, 503 S Main Street, Rocky Top, TN from 12p – 2p on Friday, February 17, 2023, to celebrate Shirley’s life. Funeral service and interment will immediately follow at Norris Memorial Gardens.

Related