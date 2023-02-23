Jessie Lyndon Seiber, age 58, of Lake City, passed away Saturday February 18, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Jessie was born on March 19, 1964 to the late, Jessie and Edith Seiber. As the baby of nine children, he was always a big family man. He was the best dad, papaw, husband, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend you could ever ask for.

Jessie was hardworking, kind and playful. He loved a good joke. He could work on and fix just about anything. He loved to cook and could always make something out of nothing. His no bake cookies were the best you’d ever eat. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was camping, fishing, gardening, etc. He loved to have cookouts, shoot pool, take naps and watch Tennessee Football.

Jessie is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene, his parents, brothers, Ed Seiber, Charlie Seiber, and Bob Seiber, and sisters Bobbie Braden, Carolyn Dacko, and Dessie Carroll.

He is survived by daughter, Kristen (Eric) Bunch of Jacksboro, grandchildren Kylah,Zachary, and Alexas, sister Helen Lane of Lake City and brother Clyde Seiber of Lake City, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.



A private memorial service to honor Jessie will be held at a later date.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.