Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was married to the love of his life Barbara Jane (Jones) Reynolds for 57 years.

His passion for fixing anything was used throughout his career at Rohm & Haas and as a Maintenance Manager at Techmer, PM for 45 years until he retired.

Jerry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, and Sunday School teacher, and faithfully served his loving Lord and Savior.

He was a devoted husband, father, Poppi, brother, and friend who will be remembered for his humble, easy-going nature, and kindhearted spirit; always happy and willing to help with any task at hand.

Survivors include wife, Barbara Jane Reynolds; sons, Shane Reynolds and wife Casey, Gary Reynolds and wife Whitney; 5 grandchildren, Ava, Spencer, Jana, Reed, and Connor Reynolds; brother, Donald Reynolds of Bristol, TN; sister-in-law, Sharron Jones; brother-in-law, Jackie Walker; several special nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents Earnest and Jessie Reynolds, sister Norma Reynolds Walker, sister-in-law Susie Reynolds, father and mother-in-law Oscar and Mary Jones, and brother-in-law Raymond Jones.

Pallbearers are his sons Shane and Gary Reynolds, nephews Donald Reynolds, Judd Reynolds, and Mike Jones, grandchildren Ava, and Spencer, Jana, Reed, and Connor Reynolds.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:00-1:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home Clinton, TN with the service to follow. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens following the service. The services will be officiated by Dr. Darryl Taylor & Rev. JC Newman.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry Reynolds name to the Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Dad, thank you for always setting such a wonderful Godly example for us, loving us unconditionally, and giving sacrificially. You will be missed more than words could ever say.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com