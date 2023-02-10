Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

Jerry Marvin Reynolds of Andersonville passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was married to the love of his life Barbara Jane (Jones) Reynolds for 57 years.

His passion for fixing anything was used throughout his career at Rohm & Haas and as a Maintenance Manager at Techmer, PM for 45 years until he retired. 

Jerry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, and Sunday School teacher, and faithfully served his loving Lord and Savior.

He was a devoted husband, father, Poppi, brother, and friend who will be remembered for his humble, easy-going nature, and kindhearted spirit; always happy and willing to help with any task at hand.  

Survivors include wife, Barbara Jane Reynolds; sons, Shane Reynolds and wife Casey, Gary Reynolds and wife Whitney;  5 grandchildren, Ava, Spencer, Jana, Reed, and Connor Reynolds; brother,  Donald Reynolds of Bristol, TN; sister-in-law, Sharron Jones; brother-in-law, Jackie Walker; several special nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents Earnest and Jessie Reynolds, sister Norma Reynolds Walker, sister-in-law Susie Reynolds, father and mother-in-law Oscar and Mary Jones, and brother-in-law Raymond Jones.

Pallbearers are his sons Shane and Gary Reynolds, nephews Donald Reynolds, Judd Reynolds, and Mike Jones, grandchildren Ava, and Spencer, Jana, Reed, and Connor Reynolds.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:00-1:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home Clinton, TN with the service to follow. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens following the service. The services will be officiated by Dr. Darryl Taylor & Rev. JC Newman.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry Reynolds name to the Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Dad, thank you for always setting such a wonderful Godly example for us, loving us unconditionally, and giving sacrificially. You will be missed more than words could ever say.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Joe Marvin Dawson, age 89, of Hawthorne, CA

Joe Marvin Dawson, age 89, a resident of Hawthorne, CA, passed away at his home, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.