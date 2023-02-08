Jerrod Lon Saunders, age 37 of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris

Jerrod Lon Saunders, age 37 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center.

He was born on July 27, 1985 and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School where he played football. Jerrod enjoyed cooking. He also was a devoted fan of University of Tennessee Football and would attend every game he could.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Thelma Louise Saunders; maternal grandfather, Roger Carl Riggs; sister, Heather Renee Saunders.

Survivors include his parents, Lon and Sherry Saunders; sister, Holly Nicole Saunders; grandmother, Brenda J. Riggs; nephews, Sylas Pride and Matt Pride; niece, Makayla Pride; uncles, Todd (Esther) Riggs and Darrell Riggs; cousin, Stephen Saunders; special friends, Amy McCarroll and Heather Jackson. He is also survived by extended family members and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie DeJarnette officiating. Burial will be on at 11 am on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

