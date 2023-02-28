Jellico in search of new girls’ basketball coach

Monday, Jellico High School announced that DJ Osborn has been notified that he “not be retained” as the Lady Blue Devils’ head basketball coach next season.

In a statement, Jellico Principal Danny Oakes writes, “We are moving into a new district and region next school year, and we feel that the timing is right for a change to hopefully move our girls’ basketball program in a positive direction to become competitive consistently.”

Jellico’s girls wrapped up their season in last week’s Region tournament with a record of 4-26.

According to the statement from the school, Osborn will remain on the staff at Jellico High, continuing in his role as a basic skills teaching assistant.