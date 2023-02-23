James Picard, age 81, of Clinton

James Picard, age 81, of Clinton passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023.

James wasn’t born in Texas, but he got there as fast as he could and was a proud Aggie. His early years were spent forming a life-long marriage with his high school sweetheart and wife, Patty Jo. From riding camels in Egypt, traveling the USA on Harleys, to finding the best camping spots in an oversized RV, they spent a glorious 60 years together; he always said he was born married!

In his adult life, when he wasn’t being a stoic and loving father, he served his country in the Vietnam War as an Army EOD Commander. After 22 years, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. James could build and fix anything with his hands and he had a fondness for classic cars. He was a man of Christ and a member of St Therese Church, where he loved to sing and lector with his community. James was an animal lover who served as a rescuer and pack leader to many burros, dogs, and cats.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Colice and Lillie Picard. He is survived by his wife Patty Jo and their three children Michele Penland (Tracey), Denise Ketter (David), and David Picard; nine grandchildren, Lauren, Haley (Tyler), Allison, Samantha, Katherine, Marissa, JosefDavid, Nora, and Josie; and one great-grandchild, Pressley; five siblings, Kathleen, Robert, Patrick, Carolyn and Cynthia.

James is now with his Lord and Savior. He is likely listening to Johnny Cash and sipping on Lone Star. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

A funeral Mass will be held at St Therese Catholic Church in Clinton on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 10:00 am with visitation at 9:00 am.  Inurnment will be at East TN Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, March 1,2023 at 12:30 pm.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

