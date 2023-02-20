James Edwin Mills, Jr., age 65, of Kingston

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 14 Views

James Edwin Mills, Jr., age 65, of Kingston, but formerly of Meridian, Mississippi, raised in Robbins, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Roane Medical Center.  He was born July 10, 1957 in Meridian, Mississippi and retired from the United States Navy, later reenlisting in the United States Air Force where he served his county proudly. While serving in the military he worked with some boy scout troops who got very sick and was brought to his base, receiving commendation for his service.  James was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.  He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and Karaoke dancing. He never met a stranger and was a great friend to all.  Preceded in death by his father, James Mills, Sr.; and brother, William Lamarr Mills.    

SURVIVORS  

Loving Wife of 41 years                    Sherry Elizabeth Baughman Mills of Kingston 

Precious Mother & step-father         Mary Elizabeth Ivy & Mike of Kathleen, GA 

Children                                             James E. Mills, III of Vancleave, MS 

                                                           Lamarr William Mills & wife, Ginger of Bayou La Batre, AL 

                                                           Randy Lee Mills of Vancleave, MS 

10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren 

Sisters                                                 Deidra and Jennifer of GA     

Sister-in-law                                       Pam Whittem of Littlerock, AK 

Special Friend                                    Joan Perona of Kingston, who was like a sister for over 40 years 

                                                             and was deeply loved. 

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date and will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling the office at (865) 717-7727.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Celda Marie Wallace Bolinger, age 83, of Clinton

Celda Marie Wallace Bolinger, age 83, of Clinton, TN passed away at her home on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.