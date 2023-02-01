Inmate pleads guilty to stabbing corrections officer

A now-former Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) inmate pleaded guilty this week to stabbing a corrections officer there in October of 2021.

Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson said in a press release that 35-year-old Rony Sorto pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in a penal institution on Monday.

Official say that Sorto had been serving a 40-year sentence on convictions of aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping with an end date of April 2051 and was housed at MCCX in October of 2021, when he used a “shank” hidden inside a towel to stab a corrections officer multiple times. Sorto, when interviewed by an agent from the Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Office of Investigations and Conduct, stated that the Officer had taken his food, closed his door so he could not take a shower and took his water bottle. Because of that, Sorto said “I had to do what I had to do”.

In a press release, Johnson wrote,“Inmates who break the laws in prison, especially assaults on those trying to ensure their safety, will be aggressively prosecuted even if they are already serving lengthy prison sentences. With the addition of 10 years added to his sentence, the District Attorney’s Office is hopeful Inmate Sorto will not create any more victims and will spend his life in prison.”

Sorto was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks to 10 more years in the custody of TDOC.

The new sentence will be added onto Sorto’s current 40-year sentence.

Sorto is no longer in Morgan County as he is currently being housed at the Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville.