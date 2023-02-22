Incident at Y-12 prompts emergency response; no off-site impact

Officials say that a fire broke out inside Building 9212, a uranium processing building set to be replaced by the end of 2025, just before 9:15 am Wednesday. All personnel were evacuated, and officials say there is no off-site impact at this time.

(Y-12 statement) An incident has occurred at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge. Y-12 emergency response personnel are at the scene of the incident. Appropriate precautionary protective actions have been initiated for Y-12 employees who are in the vicinity of the incident and who are not involved in the emergency response. At this time, there is no off-site impact to the public as a result of the incident.

