Incident at Y-12 prompts emergency response; no off-site impact

Officials say that a fire broke out inside Building 9212, a uranium processing building set to be replaced by the end of 2025, just before 9:15 am Wednesday. All personnel were evacuated, and officials say there is no off-site impact at this time.

