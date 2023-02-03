GSMNP: Greenbrier area to be closed to all use Feb. 13

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed to all use starting February 13. The closure will allow contractors to repair road damage and replace washed out culverts caused by significant rainfall in July 2022. Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023, weather depending.

For the safety of visitors and efficiency of operations the road and all trails and campsites within the Greenbrier area will be closed to all motorist, cyclist, hiker and backcountry camping use during the road repair. The closed area includes the road, Grapeyard Ridge Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Brushy Mountain Trail, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Old Settlers Trail, and backcountry campsites 31, 32, and 33.

The road at the Greenbrier Ranger Station has been closed to vehicle traffic since July 2022 after flooding and rockslides made the road unstable and unsafe. Flooding also washed out culverts at Porters Creek beyond the Ramsey Prong Road intersection. Federal Highway Administration awarded a $410,000 contract to Bryant’s Land Development Industries, Inc. out of Burnsville, NC to complete the road repairs and culvert replacements.

After the area reopens, Ramsey Cascades and Porters Creek trails will remain closed until footlog bridges damaged during the flood event can be replaced and any other trail damage can be addressed for visitor safety. In addition, the Messer Barn will also remain closed until structural repairs can be made following wind damage that compromised the roof.

Road closure status is available on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage. Hikers and backpackers should contact the Backcountry Office at 865-436-1297 for more information.