GSMNP: Construction work on Spur Tunnel to switch lanes

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(GSMNP press release) Much of the maintenance on one side of the Spur Tunnel is complete, allowing contractors to begin work on the other side. Depending on weather conditions and arrival of supplies, the single-lane closure will switch to the opposite lane sometime between March 1 and March 3.

The day of the lane change, crews need to realign a portion of the concrete barrier wall, realign the crash cushion, remove and re-establish the temporary traffic lane markings, relocate and revise traffic signs, and complete other work. The single-lane closure will continue to be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the construction period.

National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration officials remind motorists to stay alert, be courteous of other drivers, and to reduce speed while traveling through the work zone. For the safety of workers, motorists should also refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone.

Crews began work in January to replace drains and lights, clean and seal the tunnel interior, put in a new lighting control system, and install a propane-powered generator for emergency backup. The Federal Highway Administration awarded a $10,284,135 construction contract to Bryant’s Land Development of Burnsville, NC for the repairs, which should fully conclude by June 5, 2023. 

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TBI continues crackdown on Michigan fentanyl in Tennessee

(TBI) A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.