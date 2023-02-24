GSMNP: Construction work on Spur Tunnel to switch lanes

(GSMNP press release) Much of the maintenance on one side of the Spur Tunnel is complete, allowing contractors to begin work on the other side. Depending on weather conditions and arrival of supplies, the single-lane closure will switch to the opposite lane sometime between March 1 and March 3.

The day of the lane change, crews need to realign a portion of the concrete barrier wall, realign the crash cushion, remove and re-establish the temporary traffic lane markings, relocate and revise traffic signs, and complete other work. The single-lane closure will continue to be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the construction period.

National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration officials remind motorists to stay alert, be courteous of other drivers, and to reduce speed while traveling through the work zone. For the safety of workers, motorists should also refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone.

Crews began work in January to replace drains and lights, clean and seal the tunnel interior, put in a new lighting control system, and install a propane-powered generator for emergency backup. The Federal Highway Administration awarded a $10,284,135 construction contract to Bryant’s Land Development of Burnsville, NC for the repairs, which should fully conclude by June 5, 2023.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.