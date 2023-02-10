Gregory (Neal) Neal York, 67

Gregory (Neal) Neal York, 67, passed away February 6, 2023.

Neal was a loving and generous boyfriend, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He loved each and everyone of his family and friends and shared a unique bond with each of them. He loved his family and spending time with them. He especially loved his sons, grandsons, and his Nita the love of his life of 17years. He provided them with guidance, support, encouragement, inspiration, knowledge, and above all LOVE. He treated everyone with respect and dignity. He had a great sense of humor, loved music and a broad range of taste, he enjoyed outdoor activities, such as boating, water skiing, scuba diving and white water rafting. He loved riding his Harley and took many long trips roaring across the country. He especially loved it when friends and or family could go along. He loved old cars and restoring them. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. He enjoyed traveling to new places and collecting windchimes along the way. He was a humble man who gave generously and anonymously to many local and various other charities. He did not want recognition, just to help those in need. He ran a world-renowned company alongside of his uncle, David York and they were best known for producing the best collimators for Nuclear Medicine Scans. They were number one in the industry worldwide.  Neal is preceded in death by his parents Richard “Dick” York and Wilma “Tootie” York, several aunts and uncles and Son Robert Anthony “Tony” York, Brother- in -laws Greg McNelley, and Mark Eriksen.  Neal is survived by:

Spouse                                 Nita Michael

Son                                       Vincent York & Spouse April

Grandchildren                      Ashley, Randy Jr. & Taylor, Caleab Cox, Whitney Williams & Aaron, Jonathen Miller, Matt Maxfield, and a host of great grandchildren

                                            Anthony & Susie Meredith York

Stepchildren                       Brooks & Carly Michael, Preston & Angela Michael & Children Kayden, Isaiah, and Natalie Michael, Parker, Peyton, and Paige Michael                                                                                         

Siblings                                Patti & Mark Eriksen(Deceased), Don & Pam York, Julie & Greg McNelley(Deceased), Chuck York, Fred & Janell York.

Bonus Sons                         Ike Duvall

                                             Eric Patterson

Fur babies                           Truman, Bean, and Scar Face

Visitation: 1:00PM – 5:00PM, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Celebration of life: 5:00PM, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

In lieu of flowers please make donations available to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Knoxville area Rescue Ministry (418 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917)

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

