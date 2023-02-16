Gregory James Sage, also known as Greg, age 39 of Clinton

Gregory James Sage, also known as Greg, age 39 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonita Richards; brother, Richard Sage; grandfather, Jimmy Sage.

Survivors include his daughters, Kaila Davis, Ashlynn Courtney, Aleah Sage; son, Eli Sage; sisters, Nichole Sage Bond, Kaitlen Sage Harvey, and Emali Sage; father, Tracy Sage; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Clark Center (Carbide) Park in Oak Ridge.

Memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be made by card via phone or by card, cash, or check in person during business hours.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Sage family.