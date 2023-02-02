Girls’ All-District 4AAA honors announced

Wednesday, we gave you a look at the boys recognized with All-District 4AAA honors for their exploits on the high school basketball court this season. Today, after a brief delay so that Clinton Lady Dragon Coach Alicia Brown could inform her players herself, here is a look at the girls recognized by District coaches.

ALL DISTRICT 4AAA TEAM (GIRLS)

CLINTON

Lanee Carmichael

Addi Gamble

Josie Moody (all three are freshmen)

ANDERSON COUNTY

Jaelynn Bullock

Lydia Meldrum

HALLS

Reagan Corvette

Keira Everett

Ella Tharpe

SCOTT

Julie Lawson

Brittany Morrow

MVP

Sophie Tharpe, Halls

Coach of the Year

Savannah Harrison, Halls

HONORABLE MENTION

Bailey Burroughs, Ashanti Davis, Allie York—Clinton

Macy Basford (Freshman), Shelby Kelly, Emily Mustard—Anderson County

Megan Biliter, Olivia Cupp—Halls

Gracie Lewis, Zoey Terry—Scott

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

The District 4AAA Tournament begins Thursday, February 16th at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

THURSDAY 2/16

6:00 pm…(GIRLS) #2 Clinton vs. #3 Anderson County

7:30 pm…(BOYS) #2 Scott vs. #3 Anderson County

FRIDAY 2/17

6:00 pm…(GIRLS) #1 Halls vs. #4 Scott

7:30 pm…(BOYS) #1 Halls vs. #4 Clinton

Consolation games for both boys and girls will be played Monday, February 20th, with the Championship games set for Tuesday, February 21st.