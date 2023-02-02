Girls’ All-District 4AAA honors announced

Wednesday, we gave you a look at the boys recognized with All-District 4AAA honors for their exploits on the high school basketball court this season. Today, after a brief delay so that Clinton Lady Dragon Coach Alicia Brown could inform her players herself, here is a look at the girls recognized by District coaches.
ALL DISTRICT 4AAA TEAM (GIRLS)
CLINTON
Lanee Carmichael
Addi Gamble
Josie Moody (all three are freshmen)
ANDERSON COUNTY
Jaelynn Bullock
Lydia Meldrum
HALLS
Reagan Corvette
Keira Everett
Ella Tharpe
SCOTT
Julie Lawson
Brittany Morrow
MVP
Sophie Tharpe, Halls
Coach of the Year
Savannah Harrison, Halls
HONORABLE MENTION
Bailey Burroughs, Ashanti Davis, Allie York—Clinton
Macy Basford (Freshman), Shelby Kelly, Emily Mustard—Anderson County
Megan Biliter, Olivia Cupp—Halls
Gracie Lewis, Zoey Terry—Scott
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
The District 4AAA Tournament begins Thursday, February 16th at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.
THURSDAY 2/16
6:00 pm…(GIRLS) #2 Clinton vs. #3 Anderson County
7:30 pm…(BOYS) #2 Scott vs. #3 Anderson County
FRIDAY 2/17
6:00 pm…(GIRLS) #1 Halls vs. #4 Scott
7:30 pm…(BOYS) #1 Halls vs. #4 Clinton
Consolation games for both boys and girls will be played Monday, February 20th, with the Championship games set for Tuesday, February 21st.