Jackson TN Supreme Court building for Business Media SCALES project 10 SEP 2009 TTU Photo/Dean Carothers

Follow-Up: More on Chancellor candidates

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 132 Views

Following up on a story we told you about on Monday, the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants later this month for the vacant position of Anderson County Chancellor created by the resignation of Nikki Cantrell last month.

The six applicants for the position of 7th Judicial District Chancellor are:

  • James W. “Jamie” Brooks, Jr., an attorney with Wilson & Brooks, PC, a Morgan County law firm.
  • Karen G. Crutchfield, an attorney with the Knoxville law firm of Bernstein, Stair & McAdams, LLP.
  • H. Daniel Forrester, an attorney with an office in downtown Clinton.
  • Evan E. Hauser, currently serving as Deputy Law Director in neighboring Knox County.
  • Roger A. Miller, former Anderson County General Sessions Court Judge, currently Managing Attorney with Baker, Foster & Potter.
  • Jimmy “Jim” Terry, Jr., a real estate attorney in Oneida.

Qualified applicants for this post have to be licensed attorneys at least 30 years old, have lived in the state for five years, and are Anderson County residents.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing to interview the candidates on Friday, February 24th at 9 am at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

During those proceedings, any member of the public may attend to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy.

For more information, visit https://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

You can also see our previous story by following this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Gov. Lee delivers 5th State of the State address

(Press release) Monday, Governor Bill Lee delivered his fifth State of the State address and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.