Follow-Up: More on Chancellor candidates

Following up on a story we told you about on Monday, the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants later this month for the vacant position of Anderson County Chancellor created by the resignation of Nikki Cantrell last month.

The six applicants for the position of 7th Judicial District Chancellor are:

James W. “Jamie” Brooks, Jr., an attorney with Wilson & Brooks, PC, a Morgan County law firm.

Karen G. Crutchfield, an attorney with the Knoxville law firm of Bernstein, Stair & McAdams, LLP.

H. Daniel Forrester, an attorney with an office in downtown Clinton.

Evan E. Hauser, currently serving as Deputy Law Director in neighboring Knox County.

Roger A. Miller, former Anderson County General Sessions Court Judge, currently Managing Attorney with Baker, Foster & Potter.

Jimmy “Jim” Terry, Jr., a real estate attorney in Oneida.

Qualified applicants for this post have to be licensed attorneys at least 30 years old, have lived in the state for five years, and are Anderson County residents.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing to interview the candidates on Friday, February 24th at 9 am at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

During those proceedings, any member of the public may attend to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy.

For more information, visit https://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

