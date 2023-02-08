Follow-Up: Lee budget includes proposed extension of food sales tax holiday

Jim Harris

Governor Bill Lee announced a $55.6 billion state budget proposal during Monday’s State of the State address that includes funding for roads, state parks, several tax cuts for businesses, state employee pay raises, and more, including an extended grocery sales tax holiday.

The plan is funded by higher-than-expected revenues and is $618.6 million less than the current budget, which was boosted by extra federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the proposals announced Monday is putting $3 billion from the state’s general fund into a transportation fund for road projects across Tennessee and another $300 million for the local highway program.

Proposed tax cuts include a three-month grocery sales tax holiday on food, exemptions or reductions to several business taxes, largely aimed at small businesses, and creates a paid family leave credit against franchise and excise taxes.

Lee’s budget proposal contains $125 million for teacher pay increases, with his stated goal to be to raise the minimum teacher salary in Tennessee to $50,000 by the time he leaves office, saying Monday, “Last year, we reformed the public school funding formula for the first time in 30 years and invested an historic amount to fund Tennessee students based on their individual needs. This year, I’m proposing an additional investment of $350 million into the TISA formula, and that includes $125 million for teacher pay raises.

When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000. We are proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000.”

The $125 million for teacher pay increases will come through $350 million in cost increases in the new school funding formula.

As far as addressing higher education in the state, the fiscal blueprint also calls for $952.9 million for replacement campuses, new campus locations, new buildings and maintenance at the state’s community and technical colleges.

For much more, including a list of budget “highlights,” follow this link.

2 comments

