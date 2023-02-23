Eunice Pauline Andrews., 88, formerly of Bristol, VA. passed away on Feb 18, 2023 in Onalaska, TX. with her son, Johnny, by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. James Earl and Mary Polly Andrews; Sisters: Grace Marie Andrews, Ola Mae Watts and Della Aileen McKamey and her partner in life, Johnny R Clawson Sr. She is survived by son: Johnny R Clawson Jr. and Dalene Felder; daughters: Vivian Wells-Smith and Rick; Rebecca Wells-Cannon; Kimberly Clawson-Butts and Craig.

Eunice was a child born during the depression in Lake City, TN (now known as Rocky Top). The remnants of her birth home and family cemetery lies on Andrew’s Ridge/trail in the Norris Dam State Park.

Eunice’s family moved to Oliver Springs, TN after the Norris Dam was built and she soon lost her mother, Mary Polly, at a very young age. This loss affected her for the rest of her life. Mom dearly loved her daddy’s farm and life presented her with a clear understanding of hard work, strength and struggle.

Mother was very young when she married Robert Wells and they had two children, Vivian and Rebecca. The couple/family lived in Detroit and Los Angeles and ultimately divorced. She had big dreams and wanted to go where work and money were during the 50’s. She met Johnny Clawson Sr. in Johnson City, TN at the Blue Circle Drive In. Eunice was over the moon when she had her son, Johnny Jr. With Johnny Sr. she lived in Los Angeles until Texas became the new place of opportunity. She decided to further her education and became a Registered Nurse. She said there would always be a need for nurses and she loved caring for her patients. She also looked the happiest in her white starched nursing cap and uniform.

Eunice and Johnny raised their family in Houston and Lake Livingston. Mom discovered genealogy after seeing the movie, Roots. She revisited Tennessee and loved the discovery process while compiling books with family data and records.

In 1984 mom moved to Bristol, Virginia where she and Dad were going to start the new chapter of their life. They were a sight to see…one minute they would be arguing and the next they would be laughing. Their relationship was smooth and rocky…they liked it that way. Some wondered if their bantering gave them more energy and will to outlive the other! They were together and supported each other, as partners. Johnny Sr. left us in January 2020 and Eunice then had to choose Tennessee or living with her son…. back to Texas she went! Eunice dearly missed her lost loved ones and Johnny Sr, reflecting with sadness and hopes to see everyone one day in heaven. We promised to take her to Tennessee when she passed. That time has come.

She will finally rest in peace beside Johnny Sr. and her mother and father. She lived a long, adventurous and beautiful life. That was our mother…the extraordinary, quiet, intelligent Eunice Pauline Andrews (Clawson).

A graveside service will be held at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00am.

