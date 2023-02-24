Ethel Mae Hatfield, also known as Myrtle, age 51

Ethel Mae Hatfield, also known as Myrtle, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 23rd, 2023. Ethel loved to play bingo, work crossword puzzles, and she enjoyed Thomas Kinkade paintings. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, George Martin; husband, Will Hatfield; sister, Jessica Martin; nephew, Joseph Dillman; grandmother, Mary Jewel Patton.

Ethel leaves behind her mother, Wanda Baker of Oliver Springs, TN; sons, Will Hatfield (Amanda) of Clinton, TN, Dylan Hatfield (Morgan) of Clinton, TN, Martin Hatfield (Samantha) of Union County, TN; brother, George Martin of FL; sisters, April Morrison (Dewayne) of Claxton, TN, Mary Dillman of Clinton, TN, Wanda Russell (Billy) of TX, Rebecca Martin of Lake City, TN; partner, Gary Brown of

Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Dixie, William, Joe, Nickolas, DJ, Waylon, Lily, Jordan, Adalyn, Ella, Kyson, Kolton, and Kaiden; mother-in-law, Carolyn Hatfield of Oliver Springs, TN. Ethel also leaves behind several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Ethel’s Celebration of Life will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Hatfield Family.