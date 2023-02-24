Ethel Mae Hatfield, also known as Myrtle, age 51

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

Ethel Mae Hatfield, also known as Myrtle, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 23rd, 2023. Ethel loved to play bingo, work crossword puzzles, and she enjoyed Thomas Kinkade paintings. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, George Martin; husband, Will Hatfield; sister, Jessica Martin; nephew, Joseph Dillman; grandmother, Mary Jewel Patton.

Ethel leaves behind her mother, Wanda Baker of Oliver Springs, TN; sons, Will Hatfield (Amanda) of Clinton, TN, Dylan Hatfield (Morgan) of Clinton, TN, Martin Hatfield (Samantha) of Union County, TN; brother, George Martin of FL; sisters, April Morrison (Dewayne) of Claxton, TN, Mary Dillman of Clinton, TN, Wanda Russell (Billy) of TX, Rebecca Martin of Lake City, TN; partner, Gary Brown of

Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Dixie, William, Joe, Nickolas, DJ, Waylon, Lily, Jordan, Adalyn, Ella, Kyson, Kolton, and Kaiden; mother-in-law, Carolyn Hatfield of Oliver Springs, TN. Ethel also leaves behind several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Ethel’s Celebration of Life will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Hatfield Family.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

James Picard, age 81, of Clinton

James Picard, age 81, of Clinton passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. James wasn’t …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.