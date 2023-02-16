Elqueta Darlene West, age 58 of Oliver Springs

Elqueta Darlene West, age 58 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on July 20, 1964 and worked as a Manager at Papa Johns. Elqueta enjoyed camping by the lake, in the mountains, and on the beach. She also enjoyed fishing and watching Hallmark Christmas movies but most of all, she loved spending all her extra time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ancil and Helen Bowling; brothers, Ralph Bowling, Teddy Bowling, and Gary Bowling; sister, Wilma Bass and husband Bud; brothers-in-law, Vern Jones and David Fritts.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell Glen West; sons, Nick Chipman and wife Ashley, Jeremy West and wife Katherine, Austin West and wife Jessie; daughter, Trinity West; grandchildren, Addie and Conner Chipman, Kennedy and Paisley West; brother, Perry Bowling and wife Betty; sisters, Paulette Buck and Glenda Jones; sisters-in-law, Lynn Bowling and Brenda Bowling; special friends, Melissa Bowling, Cindi Robinson, Dereke Solomon, Bubba Russell, Gina McCoy, Faye Tinker, Anthony Cerra, and Eric Carden; many other special friends and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, you can contribute by making a donation at https://gofund.me/50f13031 or by providing a meal to her family through https://mealtrain.com/v5zg9w.

The West family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Clinton with Kevin Bowling officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.sharpfh.com.

