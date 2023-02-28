Educator Survey now open for Tennessee teachers

On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Education Research Alliance (TERA) at Vanderbilt University launched the 2023 Tennessee Educator Survey statewide. All educators, administrators, and certified school staff in Tennessee are invited to take the survey and share their perspectives and expertise on education issues affecting their classrooms and schools, to inform strategies and goals at the state, district, and local school levels.

Tennessee educators should receive an email with a personalized survey invitation link to participate. The survey is voluntary and confidential and will remain open February 27th through April 14th.

“The Tennessee Educator Survey is one of the department’s main ways to collect feedback on the state of education from those who have a direct hand in instructing and supporting Tennessee students each and every day,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Teacher participation is highly encouraged to provide essential, actionable data that influences strategies and goals to improve schools and highlight successes in the classroom.”

The survey measures key topics that district and school leaders monitor year after year, including school climate, educator evaluations, instructional practice, professional learning, student readiness, specific state initiatives, and new this year will be a math curriculum branch. Last year’s survey included additional questions for educators to provide their perception related to tutoring and career and technical education (CTE).

Districts and schools with at least a 45% participation rate receive aggregate results to inform decisions at the local level. And schools with strong participation become eligible for six staff appreciation grants of up to $5,000. Last year, over 51% of Tennessee educators completed the survey, offering key insights into learning loss recovery, teacher satisfaction and retention, and much more.

For more information about the Tennessee Educator Survey and this year’s survey, click here .