Drive-thru at Jolley Building back in business!

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 191 Views

We have some very welcome news for Anderson County residents who enjoy things that are convenient.

After having been closed for almost two full months while repairs were made after pipes froze and burst, the drive thru serving the County Clerk and Trustee’s offices is back open! The drive thru is located in the parking garage at the Robert Jolley Building in Clinton, across from the Courthouse.

It will be open this Saturday from 9 to 11 am so citizens may pay their property taxes or renew their license plates.

For more information, visit www.andersoncountyclerk.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

