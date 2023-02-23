Drive-thru at Jolley Building back in business!

We have some very welcome news for Anderson County residents who enjoy things that are convenient.

After having been closed for almost two full months while repairs were made after pipes froze and burst, the drive thru serving the County Clerk and Trustee’s offices is back open! The drive thru is located in the parking garage at the Robert Jolley Building in Clinton, across from the Courthouse.

It will be open this Saturday from 9 to 11 am so citizens may pay their property taxes or renew their license plates.

For more information, visit www.andersoncountyclerk.com.