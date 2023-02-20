Denise Lupien Carpenter, age 66, of Knoxville

Denise Lupien Carpenter, age 66, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Denise was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family dearly above all, and she cherished her animals as well. She will be remembered as a sweet lady who loved baking with her granddaughter, Sophia.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marilyn Lupien.

Denise leaves behind her husband, Sammy Carpenter of Knoxville, TN; sons, Richard Bryant and wife Amber of Memphis, TN, Sammy Carpenter Jr. of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Dawna Blair of Texas, Brenda Lupien of Texas; grandchildren, Sophia Bryant and Briannah Montgomery.

