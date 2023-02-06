Deborah Susanne Bridges, 66, of Rocky Top

Deborah Susanne Bridges, age 66 of Rocky Top, TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Deborah was a member of West Side Baptist Church in Rocky Top. In her later years, she worked as an afterschool teacher at Andersonville Elementary and she enjoyed working with children. In her free time, she loved crafting, playing with her kitties, and being with her friends and family. One of her favorite pastimes was going square dancing with her husband, JR Bridges. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her father, JD Nelson.

Deborah is survived by her mother, Carolyn Gilbert; her partner of 34 years, husband of 24 years, JR Bridges of Rocky Top, TN; brothers, Lynn Nelson of Rocky Top, TN, Jay Nelson and wife Michelle of Asheville, NC; niece, Sabrina; special cousins, Jake and Katie; best friends, Wendy Klein and Linda Smith.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, February 6th, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Deborah’s funeral service will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Pete Lowe and Rev. Eddie Bridges officiating. Her graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, February 7th , 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The family welcomes friends to join them for a funeral procession to the interment site. If you are planning on going in procession, please meet at Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, February 7th , 2023 no later than 12:20 p.m.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has been entrusted with handling the services for Mrs. Deborah Bridges.