D4AAA Tournament starts Thursday at CHS

The 2023 District 4AAA Tournament starts Thursday at Clinton High School.

The homestanding Clinton Lady Dragons are the second seed and will open up play against third-seeded Anderson County at 6:00. WYSH’s Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press will bring you all the action at a special start time of 6 pm Thursday, so that means no Trading Time Primetime on Thursday. The program returns at its usual time of 6 pm on Friday.

Clinton has won both meetings with their crosstown rivals this season, taking a 53-50 win at home in December and following that up with a 67-56 win at Anderson County.

Clinton will be looking for a little payback after the Lady Mavs sprang an upset on them in this same round of the District tourney last year, forcing the top-seeded Lady Dragons into the District consolation game and then on the road to Northview Academy for Region, where their season came to an end. Anderson County finished last season as District runners-up and were also knocked out in the Region semifinals.

Like last year, nobody will be eliminated from the postseason in District 4AAA, so all of this week;s games at CHS are for seeding purposes for the Region tournament, where the first two rounds are win-or-go-home.

WYSH’s coverage will tip off shortly before 6:00 so tune in for the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press as we present Round 3 of the basketball edition of the Crosstown Showdown.

