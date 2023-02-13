Crews extinguish two brush fires Friday

Fire crews in Campbell County extinguished a pair of brush fires on Friday, including one that threatened several structures.

The first fire was reported shortly before 1 pm Friday on Cove Pointe Road in the Grantsboro community, and crews from the Campbell County Rural Fire Service, along with firefighters from Caryville and LaFollette, responded to the scene, as did firefighting crews from the state Division of Forestry. The fire threatened some homes and a barn but no damage was reported outside the of the five acres of brush that burned.

A second fire was reported Friday evening on South High Knob Road, but that fire was quickly contained after burning approximately one to two acres. No structures were threatened in the second fire and no injuries were reported in either blaze.