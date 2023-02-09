Craig Dixon Night is TONIGHT at CHS

Tonight (Thursday, February 9th) at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School, Dragon Nation will pause to celebrate the life and legacy of longtime assistant basketball coach Craig Dixon.

Craig Dixon was 59 years old when he passed away suddenly in June of 2022, leaving behind an empty seat on the Clinton Lady Dragons’ bench, and holes in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of coming into contact with him, especially those of us who considered him a friend. Prior to serving as Alicia Brown’s assistant, Craig spent several years as part of Chris Lockard’s staff, helping lead his son and his Dragon teammates to a BlueCross Basketball State Championship tournament appearance in 2004.

Coach Brown had a special chair commissioned that sits vacant on the sideline at every Lady Dragon home basketball game in Craig’s honor and gave his family the choice of which game they would like to see his life and his passion for coaching young student-athletes, and she told us during a recent broadcast that “without hesitation,” the family selected tonight’s doubleheader date with Oak Ridge. Because of the tremendous impact he had on the lives of young people in both the Clinton and Oak Ridge communities, “Craig Dixon Night” is being held to give everyone a chance to remember the joy he took in lifting up others and brightening the countenance of everyone he came into contact with.

Clinton High Co-Athletic Director Rob Stacy says that the ceremony remembering and celebrating Coach Dixon will occur in between the girls’ and boys’ games.

During this time, Stacy encourages “anyone that was close to Coach Dixon to be present near the court.”

The ceremony will include a special message and a banner presentation, as well as a moment of silence, and several members of Craig’s family are expected to be in attendance.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am one of those people who considered Craig Dixon to be my friend.

Always ready with a smile, comments about that night’s game or his squad’s readiness, questions about my family, and proud boasts about his own children and grandchildren, it was awfully hard to walk away from a conversation with Craig without a smile on one’s face. And, while soft-spoken, he was always a willing and enthusiastic interview subject on those nights when the head coach was unavailable, providing valuable insights and a unique perspective. I have often said that I moved my family to Clinton just before the birth of my daughter 11-plus years ago in large part due to the people involved with Clinton High School Basketball, and no one personified the welcoming spirit of Dragon Nation like Craig Dixon.

Clinton High School invites everyone whose life was touched by Craig Dixon in any way, whether it was in Claxton, Clinton, Oak Ridge or somewhere in between, to come out and celebrate his life and legacy, which includes the Craig Dixon Memorial Scholarship Fund, established after his passing.

You can donate to the fund by mailing a check to Clinton High School, 425 Dragon Dr., Clinton TN 37716, with “Coach Dixon” in the memo.

SCHEDULE vs. Oak Ridge, 2/9/23

4:30pm JV Boys

6:00pm Girls Varsity

Craig Dixon Night

7:30pm Boys Varsity (Dance Team seniors will be honored at halftime)

SCOREBOARD, WEDNESDAY 2/8/23

Greenback girls 41 Midway 35

Greenback boys 79 Midway 64

AREA SCHEDULE

THURSDAY 2/9/23

Oak Ridge at Clinton (WYSH, Craig Dixon Night)…Central at Anderson County…Sunbright at Campbell County…Cumberland Gap at Scott

FRIDAY 2/10/23

Anderson County at Seymour…Oliver Springs at Oneida…Greenback at Harriman…Midway at Rockwood…Coalfield at Oakdale…Powell at William Blount…Central at Halls…Scott at Kingston…Washburn at Jellico…Karns at Sevier County…Sunbright at Wartburg

SATURDAY 2/11/23

Maryville Christian at Clinton (WYSH, 6:00) …Oak Ridge at Fulton