CPD, Speedway teaming up for ‘Pack-A-Cruiser’ food drive

The Clinton Police Department and Speedway are teaming up again for their 3rd annual “Pack-A-Cruiser” food donation event.

Originally scheduled for last weekend, it was postponed by weather to Saturday, March 11th. On that day, from 11 am to 1 pm, you are invited to stop in at the Speedway at 2148 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton to drop off non-perishable food items that will, in turn, be donated to needy families in our community. Clinton police officers will be there to accept your donated items from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, March 11th.

The goal is to double last year’s donations.