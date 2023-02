CPD asks for help in locating stolen trailer

The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer.

A Loadrunner single axle trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from behind Legends Event Photo in Clinton after having last been seen the previous evening (Monday, February 6th).

CPD shared photos of the stolen trailer, including shots of its license plate, to its Facebook page and asked anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact Detective Sergeant Gregory at 865-457-3112.