County officials briefed on TRISO-X plans

Recently, some members of the Anderson County Commission, along with County Mayor Terry Frank, met with representatives from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission at the Courthouse in Clinton.

According to a press release, the meeting allowed NRC representatives to present local officials with some background about the agency and its role in an application by TRISO-X, LLC for a special nuclear material license for a fuel fabrication facility in Oak Ridge.

Ground was broken in October for what will be North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility, which will produce fuel for nuclear reactors to generate electricity across the country.

TRISO-X is requesting a 40-year license to possess and use special nuclear material for the manufacture of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU). The coated particle uranium fuel produced there could be used in new types of nuclear reactors such as small modular reactors.

The proposed fuel fabrication facility will be located at the Horizon Center Industrial Park on the west end of Oak Ridge, and if all goes according to plan, could be commissioned and started up as early as 2025.

Scheduled for commissioning and start-up as early as 2025, according to a press release on the NRC’s website, the facility is projected to create over 400 jobs and “attract an investment of nearly $300 million, building off investments to date of over $75 million,” according to the county press release. The NRC’s review of the fuel fabrication facility will include safety and environmental reviews with the safety review considering potential radiological consequences, and the environmental review examining potential environmental impacts.

For more information, visit online at https://www.nrc.gov/info-finder/fc/triso-x.

You can also find more information by visiting our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.