Staff from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently were in the area for a public meeting related to TRISO-X. While in the area, U.S. NRC staff met with Anderson County Government officials and provided an overview of a proposed fuel fabrication facility. (Photo submitted, AC government)

County officials briefed on TRISO-X plans

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 32 Views

Recently, some members of the Anderson County Commission, along with County Mayor Terry Frank, met with representatives from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission at the Courthouse in Clinton.

According to a press release, the meeting allowed NRC representatives to present local officials with some background about the agency and its role in an application by TRISO-X, LLC for a special nuclear material license for a fuel fabrication facility in Oak Ridge.

Ground was broken in October for what will be North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility, which will produce fuel for nuclear reactors to generate electricity across the country.

TRISO-X is requesting a 40-year license to possess and use special nuclear material for the manufacture of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU). The coated particle uranium fuel produced there could be used in new types of nuclear reactors such as small modular reactors.

The proposed fuel fabrication facility will be located at the Horizon Center Industrial Park on the west end of Oak Ridge, and if all goes according to plan, could be commissioned and started up as early as 2025.

Scheduled for commissioning and start-up as early as 2025, according to a press release on the NRC’s website, the facility is projected to create over 400 jobs and “attract an investment of nearly $300 million, building off investments to date of over $75 million,” according to the county press release. The NRC’s review of the fuel fabrication facility will include safety and environmental reviews with the safety review considering potential radiological consequences, and the environmental review examining potential environmental impacts.

For more information, visit online at https://www.nrc.gov/info-finder/fc/triso-x.

You can also find more information by visiting our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Caryville to test warning siren Feb. 22

The Caryville Mayor and Board of Aldermen would like to inform residents of a test …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.