Championship Night at the Donnie Dome

Tonight is Championship Night at the District 4-AAA basketball tournament at Clinton High School and you will be able to hear both the boys’ and girls’ titles decided right here on WYSH.

The homestanding Clinton Lady Dragons play Halls in championship game number one, which will tip off at 6:00 as part of the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press. Keep in mind, this means Trading Time Primetime will not air this evening but will return Wednesday night at 6:00.

The second game of the night features a surprising matchup of archrivals in the title game as fourth-seeded Clinton battles third-seeded Anderson County.

The Lady Red Devils (21-7) are the top seed in the tournament and won both regular season meetings with Clinton, taking a 48-42 decision in December at Clinton and following that up with a dominant 76-42 win at home last month. Halls advanced by thumping Scott, 59-26 on Friday, while Clinton (15-12) punched its ticket to the title game with a 54-36 win over Anderson County on Thursday.

The winner tonight will be the District champion and will host Carter on Friday in a Region quarterfinal, while the loser will host Gibbs on Friday. The first two rounds of the Region tournament are elimination games.

In game two this evening, the Dragons and the Mavericks will play the rubber match of their season series, which is tied after two meetings. Clinton (9-19) won on its home floor in December, 48-38, while the Mavericks (15-14) defended their home court in January with a 62-60 triumph. The Dragons upset top seed Halls on Friday, 44-41, to advance to tonight’s championship while Anderson County handled Scott, 48-39, in a Thursday semifinal.

The winner will be District champions and will host the loser of the Northview Academy/Seymour game on Saturday, while tonight’s Clinton/AC loser will host the winner of that game, the consolation game in District 3-AAA.

Monday night at the District tournament, Anderson County’s Lady Mavs beat Scott, 53-37, to claim third place and a trip to District 3 runners-up Northview Academy on Friday night. Scott will travel to District 3 champion Seymour.

In the boys’ bracket, top-seeded Halls beat Scott 59-39 and will play the loser of tonight’s District 3 championship game between Gibbs and Carter, while the Highlanders will play at the winner on Saturday.

Live coverage of the 2023 District 4-AAA Basketball Tournament from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School will begin shortly before 6 pm and will continue through the final buzzer of the boys’ game on the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press on WYSH.